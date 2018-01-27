A woman was shot coming out of a subway station in Queens Friday morning, and it appears she was the unintended target of the gunfire.The 28-year-old victim was shot in the stomach near the intersection of 41st Avenue and 10th Street in Long Island City at around 7 a.m.She had just exited the nearby 21st Street - Queensbridge F subway station when she was shot.Police are searching for 23-year-old Snooze Brown. They believe he got into an argument with his 19-year-old girlfriend in the area.Detectives say Brown pulled out at a gun and shot at her, but the bullet missed and hit the other woman.The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.NYPD officials said Brown appeared to be waiting at the entrance of the subway station for his victim to emerge.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------