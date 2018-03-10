STALKING

Police: Man follows woman home from store, attempts knifepoint robbery

Police in Howell, New Jersey, have arrested a man who they said stalked two different women -- with the goal of robbing them at knifepoint.

By Eyewitness News
HOWELL, New Jersey (WABC) --
Surveillance video shows 19-year-old Tristan Reyes outside the home of one of the victims on Thursday.

He had allegedly followed her home from a store and waited outside before walking up to the property.

Thankfully, her Rottweiler scared him away.

According to a Facebook post by the woman's husband, she saw a suspicious black Honda Odyssey outside but didn't realize she was the target.

Police said last month, Reyes also followed another woman home from a ShopRite. Her dad scared him off.

Police released Reyes' photo in the hopes any other possible victims will come forward.



