Police: Man groped several girls on way to school in the Bronx

Derick Waller has the details on the groping suspect from the Soundview section.

Derick Waller
SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) --
Police are hunting for the man who groped several girls on the way to school Wednesday morning n the Bronx.

The incidents occurred on East 172nd and Wheeler Ave in the Soundview section between 7:00 and 8:15 a.m.


The victims, ages 11, 13 and 15 report having their backsides groped by the suspect in several incidents. The man reportedly asked one girl if she wanted to see his genitals. The victims do not know each other and go to different schools. There are three different schools within the neighborhood.

Police say the man got into a late-model black Chevy Impala. Anyone with information is asked to call police.
