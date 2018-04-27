Police: Man kicked swans in the head at Florida park

ORLANDO, Florida --
Police say they've arrested a 34-year-old Florida man after people at a park saw him kicking swans in the head.

An arrest reports says police were called Thursday morning to Orlando's Lake Eola Park, which is known for its swans and swan-shaped paddle boats.

Multiple people told officers they saw Rocco Joseph Mantella kicking swans "as hard as possible" as he appeared to practice karate.

The report says Mantella also kicked a sleeping duck.

The Orlando Sentinel reports one witness told investigators Mantella appeared to laugh when he saw her reaction.

Mantella was arrested on a cruelty to animals charge and remained in the Orange County Jail on Friday. Jail records don't list a lawyer for him.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Top Stories
Elderly man hit, killed by sanitation truck while crossing street
Owner of pit bull that attacked woman arrested for separate harassment charge
Suspect who escaped custody from hospital captured by police
Sources: Ex-boyfriend arrested after NJ woman fatally stabbed
Body found in Kissena Park in Queens ID'd as 17-year-old
Police: Food pantry van stolen from NJ church parking lot
Schools Chancellor tweets controversial comment about diversity
Neighborhood Eats: J's on the Bay in Staten Island
Show More
Large groups of bikers becoming 'dire' problem on Long Island
$5 movie tickets offered Tuesdays at AMC
Viral video raises questions about commuting with dogs
Recovered gun could help solve Bronx teen's 2012 murder
Prince William, Kate announce royal baby's name
More News