Long Island man charged with letting 13-year-old daughter drive car with 3-year-old in back

Suffolk County Police photo

Eyewitness News
HUNTINGTON STATION, Long Island (WABC) --
A man was arrested on Long Island after police say he allowed his 13-year-old daughter to drive with a 3-year-old in the back seat.

A Suffolk County police officer observed a 1995 Toyota Camry being driven erratically while travelling northbound on Oakwood Road in Huntington Station on Saturday evening.

After stopping the car, he determined that the 13-year-old was driving with her father, 45-year-old Alejandro Noriega, in the front passenger seat.

A 3-year-old boy was in a child safety seat in the back. Police say Noriega had been entrusted by a friend to baby-sit the boy.

Noriega was arrested and charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child He was also issued a summons for permitting unlicensed operation.

The teenage girl was released to her mother at the scene. The boy was released to his mother at the police station.

Related Topics:
child endangermentdrivingHuntington StationSuffolk CountyNew York
