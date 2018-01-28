A man was arrested on Long Island after police say he allowed his 13-year-old daughter to drive with a 3-year-old in the back seat.A Suffolk County police officer observed a 1995 Toyota Camry being driven erratically while travelling northbound on Oakwood Road in Huntington Station on Saturday evening.After stopping the car, he determined that the 13-year-old was driving with her father, 45-year-old Alejandro Noriega, in the front passenger seat.A 3-year-old boy was in a child safety seat in the back. Police say Noriega had been entrusted by a friend to baby-sit the boy.Noriega was arrested and charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child He was also issued a summons for permitting unlicensed operation.The teenage girl was released to her mother at the scene. The boy was released to his mother at the police station.----------