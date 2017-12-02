The NYPD is searching for the suspect in a slashing on the MTA bus in the Bronx.Police say the man used a razor blade to slash a 19-year-old woman in the face Friday afternoon on the westbound BX4 bus after the two got into a dispute near Westchester Avenue and Pugsley Street.The victim was taken to Jacobi Hospital in serious condition.The suspect is described as a black man between the ages of 25-30, 5'10" with a medium complexion, weighing 160 pounds. He was las seen wearing a black du-rag and a black hooded jacket.