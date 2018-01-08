Video shows scene after suspect jumped into a police SUV and drove it into the doors of the Hoboken Terminal building. No injuries were reported and the suspect was arrested. https://t.co/e9SVZNAXgj pic.twitter.com/8LeXGX5ZPQ — ABC News (@ABC) January 8, 2018

A suspect allegedly jumped into a NJ Transit police SUV at Hoboken Terminal and drove into the building's doors.It happened at around 8 a.m. Monday.The impact damaged the waiting room doors, but no injuries were reported.The suspect was arrested at the scene and charges are pending.NJ Transit police detectives are investigating.Train service was not impacted, but ticket windows are closed. So, passengers can purchase tickets on the train and the surcharge is waived.A temporary waiting room and rest room are being opened on a train on Track 8.----------