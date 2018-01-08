Suspect allegedly steals NJ Transit police car, drives into Hoboken Terminal

Toni Yates has the latest on the Hoboken Terminal incident.

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) --
A suspect allegedly jumped into a NJ Transit police SUV at Hoboken Terminal and drove into the building's doors.

It happened at around 8 a.m. Monday.


The impact damaged the waiting room doors, but no injuries were reported.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and charges are pending.

NJ Transit police detectives are investigating.

Train service was not impacted, but ticket windows are closed. So, passengers can purchase tickets on the train and the surcharge is waived.

A temporary waiting room and rest room are being opened on a train on Track 8.

