An elderly man was viciously attacked in what police say was a hate crime at a Jewish assisted living facility in the Bronx.Police say 41-year-old Alen Califano broke into 'The New Jewish Home' in the Fordham Manor section on Saturday.Officers say he tried to rob an 84-year-old man, throwing a fire extinguisher at him and using an anti-Jewish slur.Police say Califano was arrested as he tried to flee.