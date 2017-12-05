Police: North Carolina man tried to kiss, lick woman's shoes at Walmart

KNIGHTDALE, North Carolina --
A North Carolina man is accused of trying to kiss and lick a woman's shoes at a Walmart.

News outlets report Knightdale police arrested 25-year-old Nahshon Luther Homes on Monday and charged him with misdemeanor sexual battery. The arrest warrant says Holmes attempted to "satisfy his sexual arousal by laying underneath the victim and in between her legs in an attempt to lick her shoes against her will."

Knightdale Police Chief Lawrence Capps says the shopper told police she was talking with another person when she noticed a man on his back who was trying to slide to get close to her. She followed him when he rushed out and got a description of his vehicle.

Capps says Holmes admitted his intent.

It's unclear if Holmes has a lawyer.
