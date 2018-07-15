Police: Florida man was plotting condo fire to target Jewish neighbors

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say a man was plotting a fire in Florida to target Jewish neighbors.

MIAMI BEACH, Florida --
Police say a Florida man who was facing eviction was planning to set his building on fire and "burn" Jews.

Miami Beach police said Friday that 72-year-old Walter Edward Stolper is charged with attempted murder after detectives found 28 containers with gasoline and explosive materials inside his storage unit.

News outlets report that police acted on a tip Thursday night and found Stolper in the parking garage of his condominium complex moving two plastic containers of gasoline.

Police say they also found gasoline-filled containers in the garbage chute dumpster and discovered artifacts with swastikas and books of Nazi ideology inside his residence.

In a tweet , police said Stolper was "triggered" by an upcoming eviction and was angry with his Jewish neighbors.

An arrest report says Stolper told detectives he was planning a "small barbecue."

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hate crimeanti-semitismarson
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News