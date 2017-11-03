HICKSVILLE, Long Island (WABC) --Police have made an arrest in an unusual burglary Eyewitness News told you about last month.
The suspect apparently cooked up a meal for himself while ripping off a taco joint on Long Island.
"He was working the pot like a pro. He was sifting the food. Shaking it around. Making sure it was heated evenly, distributed evenly," said the manager of Nelly's Tacqueria in Hicksville.
Then he eats and appears to savor every bit.
The manager at Nelly's says the suspect spent about 45 minutes inside.
The owners say if he wasn't a crook, they'd hire him!
Police say 27-year-old Stephan Tirado is actually behind a string of burglaries of businesses in Nassau County, but it all started that night at Nelly's.