Police: Man with gun impersonated ICE immigration agent

ORANGE, Connecticut --
Police in Connecticut have arrested a man who they say impersonated an immigration officer during a traffic stop.

The New Haven Register reports 37-year-old Scott Gilmore, of Milford, was arrested last week and charged with impersonating an officer, interfering with an officer and weapons offenses.

Orange police stopped a vehicle that had been driving without headlights. Police say Gilmore was wearing a uniform and told police he was an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent. Authorities say they saw real and fake guns in the backseat.

Police say Gilmore later said he was not an ICE agent and had bought the uniform online.

The driver of the vehicle was issued a summons for operating a vehicle while under suspension. Gilmore was released and is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 13.

