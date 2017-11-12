New York City police say a livery cab driver has died after he crashed shortly after an angry pedestrian struck him in the head with a hockey stick.At about 11:40 p.m. Saturday, police say the 68-year-old driver was involved in an altercation with another man at 20th Street and 11th Avenue in Chelsea.During the altercation, the driver was hit in the head with a hockey stick.The driver then returned to his vehicle and drove south on 11th Avenue, eventually making his way to Horatio Street and West Street in the West Village where he struck a median.EMS responded and transported the driver in critical condition to Lenox Health Greenwich Village where he was later pronounced dead.So far there have been no arrests.It is unclear whether the driver died from the assault, the collision, or from a medical condition.