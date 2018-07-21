Police: Off-duty Long Island officer shoots self, 2 suspects during attempted robbery in Bronx

EMBED </>More Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal has the latest developments.

Eyewitness News
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) --
Police say an off-duty officer from Long Island accidentally shot himself in the leg while firing at men who assaulted him in the Bronx.

The NYPD says the 33-year-old Hempstead police officer shot two men who were attacking him Saturday morning and then shot his own leg.

Police say the incident started when a car rear-ended the officer's vehicle at Sedgwick Avenue and West 183rd Street at 6 a.m.

They say when the officer and two men in the car got out to assess the damage, another car with two more men inside pulled up and all four men attempted to rob the officer and assaulted him.

Police say the officer pulled out his gun and shot one man in the abdomen and another in the back, then shot himself in the calf accidentally.

The officer was taken to the hospital and was said to be stable.

The other two men involved in the incident drove the two men who were hit with bullets to the hospital where they remain in custody and will likely face charges.

The other two men are still on the run.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer-involved shootingpolice officer shotcrimeUniversity HeightsBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Man charged with killing co-worker after argument at gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News