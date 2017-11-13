Police: Officer shoots man stabbing 2 security guards in the Bronx; female guards survive

Eyewitness News
TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) --
The NYPD says an officer shot a man that was stabbing two security guards inside a shelter in the Bronx on Monday night.

Police responded to a report of an assault inside the shelter on Hughes Ave. in the Tremont section around 7:30 p.m.

When officer arrived, they encountered the man stabbing two female security guards and open fire.

He was shot by an officer and taken to St. Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The women are both expected to survive.

At least one officer was taken to the hospital for evaluation.


