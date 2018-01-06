A California officer called his brother to ask him if he'd recently been in an accident after hearing about a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian. Soon, the brother turned himself in to police custody.The incident happened early Sunday morning in Fresno.Police say 33-year-old Kong Yang was standing in the street, likely crossing the road, when he was struck and killed. The driver of the striking vehicle did not stop.Hours later, a passerby alerted officers of the body in nearby bushes."We don't know what his alcohol level was, but we do know he was in the roadway when he was struck in and not in a crosswalk, which would generally make the primary collision factor pedestrian caused," Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said.At a police briefing that day, officers beginnings their shift were told about the hit-and-run crash, including specific details of the wanted car and driver. For one officer, the suspected vehicle sounded familiar."After the briefing, the officer called his brother and asked him if he had been involved in a collision the night before. And his brother said he was driving home from work, he's a security guard at Club Imperio, and he was driving westbound in the number one lane and that he had hit something that he thought was either a dog or a sign," Dyer said.The brother, identified as Cody Sanders, called his girlfriend and said he went back to the area and did not see anything unusual at the scene, so he left.Dyer said the pedestrian was in the roadway, "but still Cody Sanders has a responsibility to stop and he didn't."Sanders' brother convinced him to talk to detectives. He was arrested for his involvement in the hit-and-run."I think that speaks highly of our officer who was willing to turn in his brother," Dyer said.Investigators are not sure if the pedestrian and Sanders crossed paths earlier in the evening. They were both at the nightclub. Authorities are reviewing surveillance video from Club Imperio for any additional information.Cody Sanders is facing one count of felony hit and run.Chief Dyer said despite the outcome, Sanders and his police officer brother remain on good terms.