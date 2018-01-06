  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
HIT AND RUN

Police officer solves deadly hit-and-run by turning in his brother

EMBED </>More Videos

33-year-old Kong Yang was standing in the street early Sunday morning likely walking across the road- when Fresno police say he was struck and killed.

By
FRESNO, California --
A California officer called his brother to ask him if he'd recently been in an accident after hearing about a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian. Soon, the brother turned himself in to police custody.

The incident happened early Sunday morning in Fresno.

Police say 33-year-old Kong Yang was standing in the street, likely crossing the road, when he was struck and killed. The driver of the striking vehicle did not stop.

Hours later, a passerby alerted officers of the body in nearby bushes.

"We don't know what his alcohol level was, but we do know he was in the roadway when he was struck in and not in a crosswalk, which would generally make the primary collision factor pedestrian caused," Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said.

At a police briefing that day, officers beginnings their shift were told about the hit-and-run crash, including specific details of the wanted car and driver. For one officer, the suspected vehicle sounded familiar.

"After the briefing, the officer called his brother and asked him if he had been involved in a collision the night before. And his brother said he was driving home from work, he's a security guard at Club Imperio, and he was driving westbound in the number one lane and that he had hit something that he thought was either a dog or a sign," Dyer said.

The brother, identified as Cody Sanders, called his girlfriend and said he went back to the area and did not see anything unusual at the scene, so he left.

Dyer said the pedestrian was in the roadway, "but still Cody Sanders has a responsibility to stop and he didn't."

Sanders' brother convinced him to talk to detectives. He was arrested for his involvement in the hit-and-run.

"I think that speaks highly of our officer who was willing to turn in his brother," Dyer said.

Investigators are not sure if the pedestrian and Sanders crossed paths earlier in the evening. They were both at the nightclub. Authorities are reviewing surveillance video from Club Imperio for any additional information.

Cody Sanders is facing one count of felony hit and run.

Chief Dyer said despite the outcome, Sanders and his police officer brother remain on good terms.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
hit and runtraffic fatalitiescar accidentFresno - Northeast
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HIT AND RUN
Arrest made in hit-and-run that killed popular chef in Union Square
Pedestrian killed in hit and run, driver questioned
FDNY employee charged in hit and run that killed student
Man arrested in hit-and-run of little boy in Kiryas Joel
More hit and run
Top Stories
2 drivers killed in wrong-way collision on New Jersey Turnpike
Travelers experience massive delays at JFK in wake of storm
1 winning ticket sold in $450 million Mega Millions jackpot
Trump, pushing back against book, says he is 'a very stable genius'
Homeowner horrified after Airbnb renters trash house
AccuWeather Alert: Frigid weekend in NYC area
Hotel: Staff had more than 10 interactions with Las Vegas gunman
Frustrations rising as temperatures drop inside Bronx NYCHA building
Show More
Honor sought for hero soldier who died in fire rescue
New York's coldest job
OJ Simpson threatening legal action against Vegas hotel
Off-duty police lieutenant struck, killed after crash
Flight diverted after man smears feces in plane bathrooms
More News
Top Video
Travelers experience massive delays at JFK in wake of storm
Frustrations rising as temperatures drop inside Bronx NYCHA building
Homeowner horrified after Airbnb renters trash house
New York's coldest job
More Video