Police officer, wife arraigned on casino robbery conspiracy charges

RIVERHEAD, Long Island (WABC) --The Nassau County police officer and his wife accused of planning to hold up a high-roller patron at a local casino and rob an armored casino vehicle pled not guilty to conspiracy charges in court.
Bruce Moeller and his wife Christina Moeller, of Port Jefferson Station, were arraigned on a grand jury indictment in Riverhead Tuesday morning.
Prosecutors said in May, Christina Moeller, who worked at Jake's 58 casino in Islandia, helped her husband plan to rob the patron at gunpoint with the help of another individual.
In a separate alleged plot, prosecutors said the husband and wife planned to rob a casino vehicle transporting casino proceeds.
"We are very confident that as this case continues and as more facts come out as the case unfolds, anyone accurately and objectively assessing this case will see it a lot differently than it may appear by reading the face of the indictment," said William Petrillo, Bruce Moeller's attorney.
Bruce Moeller, a Marine Corps veteran who served two tours in Afghanistan, has been suspended without pay from the Nassau County Police Department.
Christina Moeller's attorney Thomas Spreer also said the case is not what it appears, although he would not elaborate.
"We believe there is a lot more to this case," he said.
The two are due back in court in September.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts