Police: Parent holding teacher hostage in California school

A parent walked into a Southern California elementary school Tuesday, assaulted a staff member who tried to make him sign in at the front office and has been holding a teacher hostage for several hours, police said.Riverside Police were called to the Castle View Elementary School around 11 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a disturbance involving a parent, said Officer Ryan Railsback, a police spokesman. When the officers arrived, they found the parent barricaded inside a classroom and he refused to come out, he said.The man, whose name hasn't been released, was involved "in some type of altercation" and assaulted a school staffer who tried to make him sign in at the office, Railsback said. The man then took a teacher hostage inside a classroom but it wasn't clear if she was already in the classroom or if he pulled her into the room, Railsback said.The children were at lunch and were not in the classroom at the time, said Justin Grayson, a spokesman for the Riverside Unified School District.Police declined to say if they've been able to speak with the man since he took the teacher hostage. The suspect, who police only described as a black man, was "not responding to our commands for him to come out," Railsback said.The condition of the teacher also wasn't known, he said."We are doing everything we can to safely and peacefully resolve this situation," Railsback said at an afternoon news conference.School officials said all students were accounted for after the shooting, were safely evacuated and most have been reunited with their parents at a nearby park.The teacher being held was identified by her daughter as 70-year-old Linda Montgomery, who has taught at the school for decades."She loves teaching," daughter Michelle Montgomery said.Family members of the suspect said he has a daughter in first grade at the school. They say he had some kind of breakdown in the morning and other family members took away his car keys, but he was able to get to the school anyway."He had a breakdown, and he relapsed again. That's all, he's not dangerous," said Carl Jackson, who identified himself as the suspect's uncle. "It's just a matter of getting in there and talking to him, because we can talk to him. He'll come out for us if police let us, before anything bad happen to him."Jackson described his nephew as "not a bad guy, never been in trouble.""He's a good kid, just having an emotional breakdown," Jackson said. "He doesn't have no access to no weapons."A SWAT team and emergency negotiators were on scene trying to make contact with the suspect.SandiKay Barber-Alvarez, a parent of a sixth-grader who attends Castle View, told Eyewitness News that she believes the situation involves a first-grade teacher and a disgruntled parent.Barber-Alvarez, who lives down the street from the school, said she rushed to the campus as soon as she heard all the commotion.That's when she saw someone who she described as a male school employee with a broken nose and blood running down his shirt being escorted to an ambulance.She believed this injured worker was a victim of an assault by the disgruntled parent.Barber-Alvarez was later reunited with her daughter, Madison, who described what it was like to be under lockdown in her classroom."I felt like that this is so terrifying," she said. "I thought this going to be my worst nightmare I've ever had."The 12-year-old said her teacher continued to assure her and her classmates that they were all going to be safe."We were praying that we're going to be OK," Madison said, adding that they were on lockdown for two hours before police officers came into her classroom.(The Associated Press contributed to this report)