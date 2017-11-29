Police: Possible suspect in Middletown Galleria mall shooting surrenders

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are questioning a possible suspect in the Middletown mall shooting.

By Eyewitness News
MIDDLETOWN, New York (WABC) --
Monticello police say a possible suspect in last weekend's shooting at the Galleria Mall surrendered to them Tuesday night.

Monticello Police then turned the man over to Wallkill Police, who have been questioning him.

No charges have been filed.

Wallkill police would only say that they will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Police earlier released new surveillance video and a photo of the man they believe fired a gun inside a mall.

Wallkill police said the man in khakis entered the Galleria at Crystal Run mall with a woman and a child on Sunday.

The man is seen moving the child near the doorway as they entered the mall.

WEB EXTRA: Watch the full clip here:
EMBED More News Videos

Wallkill police released these surveillance images showing the man they believe fired a gun inside a mall in Orange County, New York.



About 5 minutes later, a gun discharged. Police said they're not sure if the gun was fired intentionally or by accident.

Debris or a ricocheted bullet injured a mother and her 12-year-old son.

The man, the woman and child are then captured on surveillance video walking out of the mall.

The mall was evacuated and police began investigating.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootingmallWallkillOrange CountyMiddletown
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
UN Security Council to meet on North Korea missile launch
Eli Manning benched as Giants quarterback for Geno Smith
EXCLUSIVE: Heroes describe rescuing tavern owner from fire
Elderly woman with Alzheimer's missing
AMBER ALERT: Mom desperate to find missing 3-year-old
FBI searching NJ woods in 1970s missing persons' case
Bike path terror suspect pleads not guilty
Exclusive: Hispanic minors detained for months on gang suspicions released
Show More
Newborn's body found under porch as family puts up Christmas lights
Police, Good Samaritans pull man from burning car in CT
NY Lottery winners take home $13M
Aspiring actress details allegations against Weinstein
LI man sentenced to prison in beating death of dog
More News
Top Video
Dream come true: Quit and travel the world
The Billionaire City
EXCLUSIVE: Heroes describe rescuing tavern owner from fire
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video