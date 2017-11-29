MIDDLETOWN, New York (WABC) --Monticello police say a possible suspect in last weekend's shooting at the Galleria Mall surrendered to them Tuesday night.
Monticello Police then turned the man over to Wallkill Police, who have been questioning him.
No charges have been filed.
Wallkill police would only say that they will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
Police earlier released new surveillance video and a photo of the man they believe fired a gun inside a mall.
Wallkill police said the man in khakis entered the Galleria at Crystal Run mall with a woman and a child on Sunday.
The man is seen moving the child near the doorway as they entered the mall.
WEB EXTRA: Watch the full clip here:
About 5 minutes later, a gun discharged. Police said they're not sure if the gun was fired intentionally or by accident.
Debris or a ricocheted bullet injured a mother and her 12-year-old son.
The man, the woman and child are then captured on surveillance video walking out of the mall.
The mall was evacuated and police began investigating.