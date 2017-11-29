Police questioning person of interest in nurse stabbing outside Newark hospital

By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
A person of interest is being questioned in connection with the stabbing of a nurse outside a hospital in Newark.

Law enforcement sources tell Eyewitness News the person talking with police matches the description of the attacker involved in Sunday's incident in a parking lot outside Newark's University Hospital.

He was even wearing the same clothes when Newark police spotted him Wednesday, the sources said.

No charges have filed yet in the case.

The nurse, who is in her late 60s, was walking to her car at about 7:45 p.m. when a man walked up and tried to rob her. He stabbed her in the stomach before running away.

The nurse was able to stumble back into the hospital, where she was rushed to surgery. She was last listed in critical but stable condition.

The nurses union met with hospital officials Tuesday night to talk about security outside the hospital. Staffers at the hospital said they have been complaining about safety and security, especially at night around the facility and in the parking lot.

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY and Eyewitness News for updates.
