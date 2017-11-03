NYC BIKE PATH RAMPAGE

Police ramping up security for TCS New York City Marathon after deadly truck attack

Rob Nelson reports on the security for the TCS New York City Marathon.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Police are ramping up security for Sunday's TCS New York City Marathon in the wake of the deadly bike path terror rampage.

This year's race, expected to draw millions across the five boroughs, is expected to have the tightest security ever.

The measures will include rooftop observation teams, snipers, aviation units, heavy weapons teams along the route, and undercover officers mixed in with the crowd.

About 50,000 runners will be hitting the streets with a crowd of two and a half million cheering them on.

Security for the race has been ncreasing since the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013.

Vehicle attacks like the one that killed 8 people in Lower Manhattan have become much more common around the world.

Police will use sand trucks and other large scale vehicles to block access to streets.
