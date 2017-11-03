NEW YORK (WABC) --Police are ramping up security for Sunday's TCS New York City Marathon in the wake of the deadly bike path terror rampage.
This year's race, expected to draw millions across the five boroughs, is expected to have the tightest security ever.
The measures will include rooftop observation teams, snipers, aviation units, heavy weapons teams along the route, and undercover officers mixed in with the crowd.
About 50,000 runners will be hitting the streets with a crowd of two and a half million cheering them on.
Security for the race has been ncreasing since the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013.
Vehicle attacks like the one that killed 8 people in Lower Manhattan have become much more common around the world.
Police will use sand trucks and other large scale vehicles to block access to streets.
City officials say everyone taking part in the race should feel safe.
"We look forward to the marathon Sunday, it will go on as scheduled, it will be an extraordinary event as it always is, it will be well protected as it always is and we will take additional measures to ensure that," said Mayor Bill de Blasio.
The NYPD will have an exercise Friday simulating its response to possible security scenarios.
In addition to regular uniformed officers, there will also be NYPD officers in civilian attire "mixing in with the crowds to detect any suspicious activity," NYPD Chief Carlos Gomez said.