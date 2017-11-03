NYC BIKE PATH RAMPAGE

Police ramping up security for TCS New York City Marathon after deadly truck attack

EMBED </>More Videos

Rob Nelson reports on the security for the TCS New York City Marathon.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Police are ramping up security for Sunday's TCS New York City Marathon in the wake of the deadly bike path terror rampage.

This year's race, expected to draw millions across the five boroughs, is expected to have the tightest security ever.

The measures will include rooftop observation teams, snipers, aviation units, heavy weapons teams along the route, and undercover officers mixed in with the crowd.

About 50,000 runners will be hitting the streets with a crowd of two and a half million cheering them on.

Security for the race has been ncreasing since the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013.

Vehicle attacks like the one that killed 8 people in Lower Manhattan have become much more common around the world.

Police will use sand trucks and other large scale vehicles to block access to streets.

City officials say everyone taking part in the race should feel safe.

"We look forward to the marathon Sunday, it will go on as scheduled, it will be an extraordinary event as it always is, it will be well protected as it always is and we will take additional measures to ensure that," said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The NYPD will have an exercise Friday simulating its response to possible security scenarios.

In addition to regular uniformed officers, there will also be NYPD officers in civilian attire "mixing in with the crowds to detect any suspicious activity," NYPD Chief Carlos Gomez said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
new york city marathonsecuritynyc bike path rampageNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NYC BIKE PATH RAMPAGE
Concrete barriers go up along NYC bike path after attack
Exclusive: Teen on bus speaks out about NYC terror attack
3 NJ mosques receive threatening calls in wake of NYC terror attack
Sessions confident in terror prosecutions after NYC attack
More nyc bike path rampage
Top Stories
Concrete barriers go up along NYC bike path after attack
Exclusive: Teen on bus speaks out about NYC terror attack
3 NJ mosques receive threatening calls in wake of NYC terror attack
1 dead, 2 injured after man opens fire inside Starbucks
Where did Pres. Trump's Twitter account go?
4 NJ officers indicted in innocent man's beating after crash
NYPD officer administers CPR to baby on subway platform
People camping out and lining up to get Apple iPhone X in stores
Show More
NYC bike path truck rampage: Who are the victims?
Teen charged with making social media threat to high school
Jury deliberations in trial of officer charged in road rage shooting
ISIS losing on battlefield, but winning on the web
NYPD: Truck terror attack suspect likely acted alone
More News
Top Video
Concrete barriers go up along NYC bike path after attack
3 NJ mosques receive threatening calls in wake of NYC terror attack
First look at Apple's iPhone X: Is it worth $999?
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video