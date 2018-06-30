MISSING PERSON

Police search for missing baby, mother from Harlem

By Eyewitness News
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are asking for the public's help in looking for a missing baby and his mother.

Thirty-four-year-old Ieshia Atkinson and her son, 8-month-old Jay'Lanee Atkinson, were last seen on June 7 leaving their East Harlem residence on the 300 block of E 104th Street.

Ieshia is described as being approximately 5'8" tall, weighing 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information in regards to these missing persons is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

