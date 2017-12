The mysterious disappearance of a pregnant woman from Queens sparked a desperate search on Wednesday evening.Police say 34-year-old Amarit Kaur, a mother of 7-year-old twins, was last seen Tuesday morning at her home in Ozone Park.She is said to be six weeks pregnant.Surveillance video shows she was heading out to the bank by herself. She never returned.Police say her car and cell phone were found in a nearby parking lot.