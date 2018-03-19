  • LIVE VIDEO Eyewitness News at 11:00 p.m.

Police search for suspect in stabbing of taxi driver in the Bronx

It happened in the Bronx. The driver is expected to recover.

BRONX (WABC) --
Police are searching for a man wanted in the stabbing a taxi driver in the Bronx.

Police say the driver picked him up at 5 a.m. Sunday near East 149th Street and Southern Boulevard.

The two got into an argument when the driver brought him to 997 Kelly Street.

The suspect pulled out a pocket knife stabbed the driver in his stomach then ran out of the car.

EMS rushed the driver to the hospital, he is expected to survive.

