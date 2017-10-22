Police searching for gunman who fired into crowd in the Bronx

The NYPD is searching for suspects after gunshots were fired into a crowd in the Bronx, injuring three people.Police say a man fired at a group of people on Morris Avenue in the Fordham section on Friday.The victims were a 61-year old male who was shot in the right wrist, a 23-year old male who was shot in the left forearm, and a 51-year female who was shot in the left thigh and right wrist.All of the victims were taken to Saint Barnabas hospital by EMS and are expected to survive.Police are searching for a man and a woman in connection to the shooting who fled the scene.The NYPD issued the following descriptions:Individual 1: male, Hispanic, light complexion, 20-27 years of age, last seen wearing a black hoodie, white shirt and dark colored pants.Individual 2: female, Hispanic, light complexion, last seen wearing a 17-25 years of age, last seen wearing a black and gray jacket, and gray pants.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782)