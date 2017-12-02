Police searching for mailbox thieves in Yonkers

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandra Bookman has more on the mailbox thefts in Yonkers.

Eyewitness News
YONKERS, New York (WABC) --
Police are searching for the person who got away with big, blue mailboxes in Yonkers.

U.S. Postal Service mailboxes were stolen from Roxbury Drive at Central Avenue, North Broadway at Gateway Road and Bellevue Avenue at Roberts Avenue early Saturday morning.

Only the bolts were left behind where the mailboxes used to be.

Investigators say the mailboxes were loaded into a newer-model U-Haul rental truck.

Police are urging anyone who used these mailboxes to keep an eye on their bank and credit card statements.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
theftYonkersWestchester County
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Police investigating after body found in mansion driveway
Authorities believed to have found remains of 3-year-old
Senate tax bill: Here's how it affects you
Squirrel responsible for ruining Christmas lights
U2 gives impromptu performance on Manhattan street
Police: Man slashes teen with razor blade on bus
Opossum breaks into liquor store, gets drunk
Met Opera to probe misconduct charges against conductor
Show More
NJ state troopers, officers who volunteered in Puerto Rico arrive home
Rangers players give fans a special treat in Central Park
Man charged after he was found with missing teen
Is Comey trolling Trump on social media?
Trump heads to NYC to host series of fundraisers
More News
Top Video
Authorities believed to have found remains of 3-year-old
EXCLUSIVE: NYC man says iPhone 6 exploded in his hands
Michael Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI
NYPD graduates K-9s, names them after fallen officers
More Video