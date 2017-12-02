Police searching for mailbox thieves in Yonkers

Police are searching for the person who got away with big, blue mailboxes in Yonkers.U.S. Postal Service mailboxes were stolen from Roxbury Drive at Central Avenue, North Broadway at Gateway Road and Bellevue Avenue at Roberts Avenue early Saturday morning.Only the bolts were left behind where the mailboxes used to be.Investigators say the mailboxes were loaded into a newer-model U-Haul rental truck.Police are urging anyone who used these mailboxes to keep an eye on their bank and credit card statements.