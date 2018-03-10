Police searching for missing Bronx teen with autism

Eyewitness News
TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) --
Police are desperately searching for a missing teen with autism in the Bronx.

Matthew Guzmen was last seen leaving his home on East 178 Street in Tremont just after 7 a.m. Saturday. Guzmen was seen heading southbound on Arthur Ave on a razor scooter.

He is described as a Hispanic male with light skin, approximately 5'0" and weighing approximately 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, black pants, light blue sneakers and a light blue backpack.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

