Police searching for missing Bronx teen with autism

TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) --Police are desperately searching for a missing teen with autism in the Bronx.
Matthew Guzmen was last seen leaving his home on East 178 Street in Tremont just after 7 a.m. Saturday. Guzmen was seen heading southbound on Arthur Ave on a razor scooter.
He is described as a Hispanic male with light skin, approximately 5'0" and weighing approximately 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, black pants, light blue sneakers and a light blue backpack.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts