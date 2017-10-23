Police in Brooklyn are trying to track down a stalker who targeted a young brother and sister before and after school.On Friday morning, police say an 8-year-old girl was walking with her friend to the school bus pickup location in the vicinity of Eastern Parkway and Brooklyn Avenue in Crown Heights when she noticed a man hiding between cars and following her to the school bus pickup location from her home.When she got to the location and was in the presence of other parents the man fled the scene.Later that day, her 12-year-old brother was on the school bus about to be dropped off near his house when the bus was approached by the same man who flagged the bus down, police said.The matron stopped the bus and spoke to the man, who stated that he was there to pick up the boy.The matron told him that he was not on the authorized list to pick up the child and told him to leave before he called the police.The suspect fled the scene.That evening, the girl saw the same man on the second step of her home ducking down and taking pictures of the interior of the house.When she approached him, police say he asked her where she sleeps in the house and who lives with her. She refused to answer and he took off on foot.On Saturday, police say the same man approached the boy and asked him questions about his parents and what bedroom he sleeps in.The victim did not answer the questions and walked into his house. The individual then entered a white four-door sedan and drove toward New York Avenue.Later that day, the victims found a note in their mailbox that said: "Watch out. I am watching you!! Your daughter is cute."Police describe the suspect as a black male, approximately 5'9" tall, 160 pounds, with a dark complexion, medium build, and bald head.He was captured on surveillance video parking a white four-door sedan in front of the victims' residence, where he then exited the vehicle and stood on the sidewalk staring at the house.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).