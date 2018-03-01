Police seek suspect in Lower East Side sexual assault

Tim Fleischer reports on the search for a suspect in an attempted rape on the Lower East Side.

By
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
The sexual assault of a 27-year old woman early Tuesday morning on the Lower East Side has the NYPD releasing video of the suspect and asking for the public's help.

"He's not from around here, no," says Murad Ali, who owns a small shop next door to where the attack took place.

At 5:30 Tuesday morning police say the victim was standing in an outside vestibule at 127 Ludlow Street when an unidentified male approached her and struck up a conversation.

Suddenly the suspect pushed the victim against the wall and began to sexually assault the victim.

Police say a bystander heard her screams, intervened and scared off the suspect. He fled the area. The victim was treated at Wyckoff Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

"Yes, it's always a concern. But it's New York," says one woman who also did not recognize the man when I showed her the video. She believes you still have to be careful.

Others also did not recognize the suspect but say at that hour of the morning there are not many people around.

"The walking traffic is very quiet," says Murad Ali. He says this is unusual. And Alex Su, who frequents the area, believes, "If they saw him they probably would recognize him, like it is out of the ordinary."

The individual is described as a light complexioned male, Hispanic in his thirties, 5'10" tall and 180lbs. He was last seen wearing a brown leather coat, a black hoodie and carrying a black knapsack. He was wearing grey jeans and white sneakers.

