Police seize 200 pounds of pot in Flushing, Queens drug bust

200 pounds of marijuana were removed from the home.

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) --
A major drug bust in Queens netted a huge haul for police.

Police say two plain-clothes officers saw a group of men exchange large amounts of cash and vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana on Tuesday in Flushing.

When officers approached the suspects they ran into a nearby home.

Officers searched the home and found nearly 200 pounds of pot, more than $19,000 in cash, and 19 bags of ketamine.

Six people are now facing charges.

