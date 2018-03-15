A major drug bust in Queens netted a huge haul for police.Police say two plain-clothes officers saw a group of men exchange large amounts of cash and vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana on Tuesday in Flushing.When officers approached the suspects they ran into a nearby home.Officers searched the home and found nearly 200 pounds of pot, more than $19,000 in cash, and 19 bags of ketamine.Six people are now facing charges.----------