Police: Shirtless man repeatedly vandalized church statue in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

Derick Waller has more on the search for the man who toppled a church statue twice in Brooklyn.

By
CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are searching for a shirtless man who vandalized a church statue in Brooklyn not once - but twice.

The man knocked over the effigy of St. Francis at Blessed Sacrament Church in Cypress Hill on Halloween evening and again on November 11th.


No one seems to know why the man keeps knocking over the statue, but it has caused damage to the base.

Police are hoping that anyone who knows the man will come forward and give them a call.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
20 injured in senior living community fire
Arrests in the fatal shootings of 2 young mothers
Dunkin' Donuts worker killed in drive-thru crash
Does NY State Police body armor leave them vulnerable to AR-15 bullets
Dad creates super hero with Down syndrome in comic book
Rapper, fashion star Lil Peep dies at 21
High-rise office building evacuated after fire
Drake threatens man groping women in audience at concert
Show More
Leopard mauls several after hiding out in school building
Judge declares mistrial in Sen. Bob Menendez corruption case
Hawaii psychiatric hospital had 17 escapes
Radio host alleges Al Franken forcibly kissed her
Rental nightmare: The worst landlord in New York
More News
Top Video
Arrests in the fatal shootings of 2 young mothers
Dunkin' Donuts worker killed in drive-thru crash
Will you try this tater tot turkey burger?
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video