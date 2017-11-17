Strange: Shirtless man keeps hitting up Blessed Sacrament Church in Cypress Hills and knocking over their statue of Saint Francis. #ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/0O8Ll3oBDI — Derick Waller ABC7NY (@wallerABC7) November 17, 2017

Police are searching for a shirtless man who vandalized a church statue in Brooklyn not once - but twice.The man knocked over the effigy of St. Francis at Blessed Sacrament Church in Cypress Hill on Halloween evening and again on November 11th.No one seems to know why the man keeps knocking over the statue, but it has caused damage to the base.Police are hoping that anyone who knows the man will come forward and give them a call.