A shoplifting case turned into a police shooting in southern New Jersey.It happened in a strip mall area near the Deptford Mall Saturday afternoon.Witnesses say security officers went after a woman and a man who were running from a store with a suitcase.A police officer confronted them in the parking lot before shots were fired.Witnesses said that at least one of the shoplifters was shot and at least one police officer was injured.The Gloucester County Prosecutor's office is investigating the shooting.