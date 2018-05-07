The Suffolk County Police Department is opening its doors this week to thousands of students across Long Island in celebration of Police Week.The program, which is open to high school, middle school and elementary school students, exposes the children to the inner workings of the police department.High school students have the chance to participate in a distracted and impaired driving program, and will also participate in mock car stops to learn what they should do when stopped by the police.Eyewitness News watched some of the students participate in the activities Monday.Student Lana Megibow said she learned the most from the texting and driving simulator."If you need to text while driving, then you should at least wait until you're at a red light or stop sign," Megibow said. "But try to avoid it at all costs because it can be very dangerous for everyone."The distracted driving simulator program is offered through a partnership with Stony Brook University and State Farm Insurance."The purpose behind the program is to try to train kids, young drivers, young future drivers, not to develop bad habits," said Stephen Smith with Stony Brook University.Students were also treated to live canine, MedEvac and car crash rescue demonstrations.----------