Police step in to rescue man from Robert F. Kennedy Bridge

Sandra Bookman reports on the rescue of an emotionally disturbed man from the RFK Bridge by ESU officers.

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police in Manhattan made a daring rescue on Sunday when they stopped a man threatening to jump off of the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge.

Members of the Emergency Service Unit were deployed to the scene at approximately 2:30 p.m. after 911 received a call of an emotionally disturbed person on the bridge.

Officers say the 31-year-old man had climbed Tower B on the bridge and had tied a string around his neck while sitting on a platform.

ESU members attempted to talk the man down as eastbound traffic was shut down and had an airbag deployed on the bridge.

When the man later lost consciousness, a quick thinking ESU officer pulled him to safety and immediately began performing CPR.

The man was taken to Harlem Hospital in serious but stable condition and is expected to survive.

