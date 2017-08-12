Police: Student pilot was flying plane before fatal crash in Connecticut

The Cessna C-172 crashed at about 10:20 a.m. at the end of Runway 17-35 near Candlelight Farms in New Milford, the FAA says.

NEW MILFORD, Connecticut (WABC) --
Authorities have identified a Connecticut flight instructor and co-pilot who was killed in a small plane crash that injured two other people, including the student pilot who had been flying.

Authorities say the single-engine Cessna 172 crashed near a small private airport in New Milford on Friday after taking off from nearby Danbury Municipal Airport. Fifty-seven-year-old Anthony Morasco, of New Milford, died at the scene.

The National Transportation Safety Board says three people were on board the four-seater. Police say a juvenile female was flying the plane when it crashed. She was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries and has not been identified.

Police say another passenger, 44-year-old Peter Jellen, of New York, was seriously injured but was able to walk to a nearby home to ask for help.
