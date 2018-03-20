Police surround gunman at Panera Bread near Princeton campus

PRINCETON, New Jersey --A standoff between police and an armed man is underway near the campus of Princeton University.
According to the school's website, police have a man surrounded inside the Panera Bread restaurant on Nassau Street across from Princeton's campus.
No injuries have been reported.
.@PrincetonPolice were called to the Panera restaurant on Nassau Street across from the #PrincetonU campus, and they have an armed man surrounded inside the building. https://t.co/8LSRzYjVxQ— Princeton University (@Princeton) March 20, 2018
The two campus buildings closest to the restaurant are being evacuated, the university said.
It is not known if the gunman has any connection to the university.
According to the school's website, classes are not in session this week at Princeton because it is spring break.
Police have closed Nassau Street and are urging people to stay away.
