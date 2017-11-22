Police: Suspects ripped several newly planted trees out of ground on Long Island beach

SEA CLIFF, Long Island --
Police are searching for suspects who vandalized a Long Island beach.

The suspects ripped several newly-planted trees out of the ground at Sea Cliff Beach.

In all, the suspects caused $400 worth of damage before fleeing the scene in a dark-colored vehicle.


One suspect is described as a 5'4" white woman, weighing approximately 200 pounds and wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white sneakers. The second suspect is described as white man who is approximately 6'0", weighing 170 pounds. He was wearing shorts and a hooded sweatshirt.
