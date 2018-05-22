Police are on the scene at a home in the Bronx for a major drug bust.Authorities responded Tuesday to the home on Palmer Avenue in the Baychester section.Initially, police thought the drugs could pose a danger to the neighborhood due to chemicals inside the home and the bomb squad was called in.The suspect police are looking for, 36-year-old Richard Laugel, is out on bail after being arrested in March 2016 on charges of attempting to blow up a drug rival's car with a homemade bomb comprised of two aerosol cans and rigged with a detonator.Federal agencies and the NYPD executed a search warrant at his Bronx home earlier Tuesday in connection with an ongoing drug case.Before agents and police could enter the house, the NYPD Bomb Squad established a perimeter and searched out of an abundance of caution based on the earlier case.The Bomb Squad cleared the house, and the agencies proceeded with executing the search warrant.The exact details of the warrant are not known, but it is described as a narcotics investigation.----------