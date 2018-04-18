Police talking to person of interest after intruder enters teen's bedroom in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

Josh Einiger has the latest on an intruder who entered a Brooklyn bedroom.

Eyewitness News
BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are talking to a person of interest after an intruder entered the bedroom of two young sisters in Brooklyn.

The incident happened just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in Borough Park

The sisters found a strange man in their bedroom, according to investigators. The older girl, a 14-year-old, awoke to find the man with his hand across her face.

She began screaming, which woke up her 10-year-old sister. They both were yelling and fled from the man.

The girls' parents helped them out a ground floor window to safety.

The suspect, who had apparently broken in through the window, fled the scene.

Sources say nothing is believed to have been missing from the home. The girls were badly shaken, but unharmed.

"They looked up and they saw an intruder come in," said the girls' nanny, Chaya Tomlin. "They screamed really loud, so he flew and left his bike and sweatshirt. They screamed so loud that he didn't have a chance for anything, he just ran. I'm sure they're traumatized, but I heard they're OK. They're in good hands and I'm sure the parents will do whatever they have to do."

Police say a person of interest was taken into custody, and special victims detectives are currently interviewing him. The man reportedly has ties to the general neighborhood.

"I think this is kinda scary, this never happened to this block," a friend of the 14-year-old named Dassy said.

Police, taking no chances, are working it as an attempted sex crime. But friends say the victim and her family insist that's not the case.

They insist this was a burglary, with the intruder making his way in through a window that happened to be above the girl's bed when he fell onto it.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attempted sex assaultBorough ParkBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Alabama endures NYC 'poop train' that 'smells like death'
7 months after Maria, island-wide blackout hits Puerto Rico
Police: 3-year-old toddler accidentally shoots pregnant mom
Professional wrestling legend Bruno Sammartino dies at 82
'Metal fatigue' eyed in Southwest incident that killed woman
Woman killed on Southwest jet was mom of 2 from New Mexico
Passengers: Pilot of Southwest flight is a hero
Retired nurse helped critically injured Southwest passenger
Show More
Trapped couple rescued from fast-moving fire above NJ deli
Teen girl attacked in grocery store with can of Chef Boyardee
Wheelchair-bound ex-MTA bus driver found stabbed to death
Beloved former first lady Barbara Bush dies at 92
ICE arrests 225 people in 6 days in NYC, Long Island, Hudson Valley
More News