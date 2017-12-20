  • LIVE VIDEO House to revote on GOP tax overhaul

Police: Hoboken student sexually assaulted classmate while others watched

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say a student was forced to perform a sex act inside a bathroom at Hoboken High School.

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) --
A teenager is under arrest in New Jersey after police say he sexually assaulted a student at his high school.

Authorities say 18-year-old Amir Goodwin forced a 17-year-old female classmate into a bathroom at Hoboken High School and made her perform a sex act.

Several other teens allegedly watched, and investigators say one even recorded it on his cell phone.

School surveillance cameras also showed her being forced into the bathroom, police said.

Goodwin faces a number of charges.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sex assaultsexual assaultHoboken
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Parents upset over Ivanka Trump's surprise school visit
8 Americans among 12 dead in Mexico tour bus crash
Parents accused of trying to sell kids for drugs, money
Man convicted in girlfriend's death, dismemberment gets 70 years
1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting on Brooklyn street
New law says NYPD officers must ID themselves
Mom gives birth using 24-year-old frozen embryo
Arraignment for alleged MS-13 members charged in kidnap, murder plot
Show More
Trump, GOP plan celebration as final tax bill passage nears
New charges against officer accused of exposing himself to girls
It's official: Islanders heading back to Nassau County
Driver hits woman, helps her home, then gives fake info
Holiday travel could triple commute times for NYC drivers
More News
Top Video
Take break and have fun at this NYC pop-up
This is our new ABC7NY app. Now you can personalize it!
Parents upset over Ivanka Trump's surprise school visit
Bite on of this! A slice from NYC's best pizza place
More Video