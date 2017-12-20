HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) --A teenager is under arrest in New Jersey after police say he sexually assaulted a student at his high school.
Authorities say 18-year-old Amir Goodwin forced a 17-year-old female classmate into a bathroom at Hoboken High School and made her perform a sex act.
Several other teens allegedly watched, and investigators say one even recorded it on his cell phone.
School surveillance cameras also showed her being forced into the bathroom, police said.
Goodwin faces a number of charges.
