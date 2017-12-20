A teenager is under arrest in New Jersey after police say he sexually assaulted a student at his high school.Authorities say 18-year-old Amir Goodwin forced a 17-year-old female classmate into a bathroom at Hoboken High School and made her perform a sex act.Several other teens allegedly watched, and investigators say one even recorded it on his cell phone.School surveillance cameras also showed her being forced into the bathroom, police said.Goodwin faces a number of charges.----------