Police: Teens rob man of $10 cash in the Bronx

Joe Torres has more on the search for three teens who mugged a man in the Bronx.

CLAREMONT VILLAGE, Bronx (WABC) --
Police are searching for the three teens behind a violent robbery in the Bronx.

The suspects walked into building near East 169th Street and Third Avenue in the Claremont Village section on early Tuesday morning, official say. The teens then attacked a 56-year-old man, punching and kicking him before running away with his wallet containing $10 cash.

All three suspects are still on the loose.

The victim refused medical attention.

Anyone with information in regards to this robbery is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
