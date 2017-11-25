Police are searching for the three teens behind a violent robbery in the Bronx.The suspects walked into building near East 169th Street and Third Avenue in the Claremont Village section on early Tuesday morning, official say. The teens then attacked a 56-year-old man, punching and kicking him before running away with his wallet containing $10 cash.All three suspects are still on the loose.The victim refused medical attention.Anyone with information in regards to this robbery is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).