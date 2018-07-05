Uber driver charged with trying to forcibly touch passenger in Westchester

(Photo from Rye Brook Police)

Eyewitness News
RYE BROOK, Westchester County (WABC) --
An Uber driver has been charged with trying to forcibly touch a passenger in Westchester County.

27-year-old Iqbal Hussain was arrested by Rye Brook detectives at his apartment in the Bronx on Tuesday.

Police say Hussain was working as an Uber driver when he attempted to subject a female passenger in his vehicle to sexual contact.

The woman was injured while trying to defend herself.

Hussain was charged with assault and attempted forcible touching, and was released on $500 bail.

