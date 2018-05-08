Police: Up to 7 girls could be buried in Michigan woods

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities are excavating woods in southeastern Michigan in search of the bodies of several missing girls. (WLS)

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Michigan --
Authorities excavating woods in southeastern Michigan for the remains of a 12-year-old girl last seen in 1979 also could be looking for the bodies of up to half a dozen others who have been reported missing over the years.

Digging resumed Tuesday in Macomb Township, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) from downtown Detroit. The search started Monday for the remains of Kimberly King, but Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer told WJBK-TV that there could be others buried in the area.

"We have probable cause to believe that (Kimberly) is buried there," Dwyer said. "We also believe that there's maybe four to six other girls that have been reported missing that are buried there. We certainly are convinced we have the right area. It's just a sad type of situation."

Dwyer did not give the names of the other missing girls.

We are also being told that the search also may be connected to the Kimberly King case, a 12-year-old girl who went missing in 1979.



In 2008, the remains of 13-year-old Cindy Zarzycki were found near the same area. Zarzycki disappeared in 1986 after being lured to a Dairy Queen in Eastpointe, just north of Detroit.

Arthur Ream was convicted of first-degree murder in her slaying.

In this March 6, 2017 photo released by the Michigan Department of Corrections, Arthur Ream is shown.


He later was temporarily released from prison to lead police to Zarzycki's body. He told investigators that Zarzycki's body was buried near a creek. He also drew a map of the site and spent about an hour at the search scene with authorities before being returned to prison.

Zarzycki had been dating Ream's son at the time of her disappearance. Authorities said Ream tricked her by telling her that he was planning a surprise party for his son.

Ream, 68, is serving life in prison. At the time of his conviction for Zarzycki's killing, he already was serving a 15-year sentence on an unrelated molestation charge involving a 14-year-old girl.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
cold casemissing girlmurderu.s. & worldMichigan
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspect in brutal Queens attack arrested in South Carolina
14-year-old freshman collapses, dies at NJ high school
7-week-old hit by softball has fractured skull, brain bleeds
Woman caring for grandson with cancer gets note about yard work
Mom, 2 children die after car hits alligator
Bodycam video shows harrowing rescue of man from burning car
FDNY determines cause of fire that killed firefighter on movie set
Boy mourns beloved horse after it's electrocuted in puddle
Show More
Trump to withdraw US from Iran deal, reinstate sanctions
Cardi B's bodyguards sought after fan tackled, kicked in head
Reds acquire Matt Harvey in trade with Mets
Allergy sufferers unite: Pollen storm caught on camera
Driver changing tire on NJ highway fatally struck by truck
More News