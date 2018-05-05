Police: Woman burglarized homes while families attend funeral services

Joe Torres has more on the reported burglaries in Greenburgh.

Eyewitness News
GREENBURGH, New York (WABC) --
Police in Westchester arrested a woman accused of burglarizing homes while the families attended funeral services.

Greenburgh Police say Latonia Shelecia Steward last broke into a home in Irvington back in February.

Investigators believe each burglary happened after an obituary detailed funeral arrangements.

When police tracked down Stewart in her car, they found stolen property from the February burglary, and that led to her arrest.

