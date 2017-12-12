  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Police say Ohio woman lived with husband's body parts for 6 months

Police say woman killed her husband, dismembered his body, and lived with the remains for 6 months (KTRK)

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio --
Police say an Ohio woman killed her husband and lived with his body parts for six months.

Marcia Eubank, 49, of Coventry Township, is accused of shooting her husband to death and dismembering his body with an electric saw in June.

Authorities say Eubank texted her husband Howard's employer and said that he was in the hospital and then later texted that he had moved to Texas.

The couple's son went into the home and discovered his father's body parts in three containers.

Marcia was arrested and charged with murder and is being held on $1 million bond.

