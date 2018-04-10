A female kitchen worker at a Westchester County restaurant stabbed a male co-worker following a dispute Tuesday, police said.The incident happened at the River City Grille on South Broadway in Irvington.Authorities say two workers in the kitchen got into an argument, with the woman stabbing the man multiple times.He is in critical condition at Westchester Medical Center.The woman is in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.Stay with abc7ny for the latest on this breaking story.----------