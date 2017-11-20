POLITICS

2nd woman accuses Senator Al Franken of inappropriate touching

ST. PAUL, Minnesota --
A second woman has accused Minnesota Sen. Al Franken of inappropriate touching.

Lindsay Menz tells CNN that Franken placed his hand on her bottom as they posed for a photo at the Minnesota State Fair in 2010, two years into Franken's first term.

The 33-year-old Menz told CNN that the interaction made her feel "gross." She says she immediately told her husband that Franken had "grabbed" her bottom.

Franken told CNN he didn't remember taking the photo with Menz, but that he feels badly that she felt disrespected.

Los Angeles broadcaster Leeann Tweeden accused Franken last week of forcibly kissing her during a USO tour in 2006, before he was elected to the U.S. Senate.

Franken's office has not responded to Associated Press messages seeking comment Monday.

Related Topics:
politicsradiogropingsexual assaultsexual harassmentpolitics
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Christie getting road named for him in home county
Jeff Flake on hot mic: GOP is 'toast' with Trump, Moore
Supporter: Roy Moore 'closest thing...to founding father'
Trump delays elephant hunting policy amid pushback
More Politics
Top Stories
Charles Manson, notorious criminal and cult leader, dies
Call for new safety measures after scaffolding collapse
Trump says he should have left UCLA players in Chinese jail
Subway riders scramble to get away from rat on train
Man tied up in minivan, slashed by robbery suspects
Woman says she was sexually harassed by NY state employee
Families still struggling to live in Puerto Rico after Maria
Video shows suspects firing at man in home invasion
Show More
Man arrested after 7 On Your Side report on phony Broadway tickets
Trump: NFL should suspend Marshawn Lynch for anthem protest
WATCH: Georgia Dome goes out with a bang in implosion
4 men stranded in rough seas rescued by Coast Guard
Car crashes into medical building following police chase
More News
Photos
Photos: Scaffolding collapses into street in Lower Manhattan
PHOTOS: Firefighters battle wind-fueled fire in Hamilton Heights
PHOTOS: Mass shooting at Texas church
PHOTOS: 2017 TCS New York City Marathon
More Photos