  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE: The Inauguration of Donald J. Trump | Raw pool coverage of today's events
PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE

360 view: What it looks like to be in the crowd at Donald Trump's inauguration

(Photo/Mike Waterhouse)

WASHINGTON --
If you weren't able to make it to Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington, D.C., Friday, we figured out a way to get you there -- virtually.

We snapped some 360 photos inside the National Mall where hundreds of thousands of people were gathered to watch President Trump get sworn into office. At that distance from the U.S. Capitol, not much could be seen with the naked eye -- so most of the attention was on the giant TV screens off to the side.

Take a look at the three different angles we captured below. Click and drag each image to move around. If you're accessing via our app, tap here to see the images in a web browser.

1. Main view standing in the middle of the crowd

2. Immersed in the crowd facing the TV screen off to the side

3. Dog's eye view of the event
Related Topics:
politicspresidential inaugurationdonald trump360 photoWashington D.C.
Load Comments
PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE
Donald and Melania Trump sit down in exclusive interview with 'Good Morning America'
Photo show plane passengers watching debate together
The significance of the fashion at the last presidential debate
Social reactions to the last presidential debate in Las Vegas
Trump: 'I'll keep you in suspense'
More presidential debate
POLITICS
Families at the inauguration
Photos: Americans watch Donald Trump's inauguration in D.C.
PHOTOS: Donald Trump sworn in as president
Violent protests break out near Donald Trump inauguration
More Politics
Top Stories
Inauguration Day: Trump becomes America's 45th president
Violent protests break out near Donald Trump inauguration
Day 1: President Donald Trump signs first bill, actions
Obamas exit White House, reveal plans for life after presidency
WATCH: President Trump's inaugural speech
LIVE VIDEO: ABC News inauguration parade coverage
Sleeping subway passenger set on fire in Queens
Show More
LI man accused of raping 6-year-old girl, 7-year-old girl
Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' pleads not guilty in NYC court
Sacred Heart in Newburgh shut down due to safety violations
Man on Long Island accused of exposing himself, urinating on woman
Officer who fatally shot Ramarley Graham testifies
More News
Photos
Photos: Protesters at Donald Trump's inauguration
PHOTOS: Spectators flock to DC before Donald Trump's inauguration
Presidential inaugurations through the years
PHOTOS: Funeral held for NYPD Detective Steven McDonald
More Photos