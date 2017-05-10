POLITICS

4 candidates to be FBI director are in line for interviews

In this May 10, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump talks to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP)

By SADIE GURMAN
WASHINGTON --
Four candidates to be FBI director are in line for the first interviews with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his deputy, Rod Rosenstein, at Justice Department headquarters.

The Trump administration is looking to fill the job after President Donald Trump fired Director James Comey this week.

Among those expected to be coming in Saturday are acting FBI director Andrew McCabe and Alice Fisher, a top Justice Department official in the George W. Bush administration.

That's according to two people familiar with the search process who weren't authorized to publicly discuss the deliberations and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Saturday's list includes Michael J. Garcia, an associate judge on New York's highest court, and GOP Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, the No. 2 Senate leader and a former state attorney general.
